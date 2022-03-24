How would you react if someone wrote you a secret message on a coffee cup? Depending on your mood and the general vibe, you’ll likely either be charmed, surprised or unsettled.

One woman whose barista went out of their way to pen a creative note on her coffee cup joked that she is “never going back there” on TikTok.

The 20-year-old filmed herself sitting in her car and added on-screen text that read: “AHAHHA what just happened at Starbucks”.

She then showed the cup in question, which had “secret message” scrawled on the side in large black letters along with an arrow pointing to the bottom of the cup.

She twirled the cup to show where the arrow led.

The coffee chain’s printed warning of "Careful, the beverage you are about to enjoy is extremely hot” had a select few words crossed out so instead the message read: “Careful, you’re extremely hot”.

After sharing the video with her 570,000 TikTok followers earlier this month, the clip has received 9.7 million views, 1.7 million likes, and 6,000 comments.

@chance_twins AHAHAHA😭 never going back there #fyp #starbuck

Reacting to the clip, one viewer wrote: “That was smooth though not gonna lie.”

“Be glad someone made their shot. It’s rare these days!” another remarked.

Another quipped: “Be careful coffee, she’s too hot”.

So did she seize the opportunity? We’re still waiting for her to update us, but it would be the ultimate meet cute if it worked out.

