Three shirt wearer Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail on Friday for contempt of Congress leading to jokes on Twitter.

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced Bannon, 68, after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

The anticipated sentencing comes three months after Bannon was found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee last year. The committee claimed he had knowledge of Donald Trump's efforts to reverse the 2020 election results.

By refusing to show up, Bannon was charged with two counts of criminal contempt of congress: one count for not providing documents and the other for not testifying.

People online celebrated Bannon's sentencing declaring it a small victory.

Standing outside the Federal District Court in Washington, Bannon called President Biden's administration an "illegitimate regime" calling the midterm elections on November 8th their "judgment day".

He later encouraged people to vote and pointed to a sign held up by an attendee unbeknownst to him, the other side said "jail all coup plotters".

People insulted and mocked Bannon as he heard his sentencing. Since leaving the White House, Bannon has delved further into the far-right world by aligning himself with people like Alex Jones and sharing conspiracy theories on his podcast War Room: Pandemic.

Several right-wing individuals announced they were supporting Bannon by tweeting "I stand with Steve Bannon."

Some believed Bannon's sentencing was not long enough.

Bannon will remain free until his appeal.

