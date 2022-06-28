New legislation which restricts acts which cause “serious annoyance” to members of the public came into force on Tuesday, and has already been used against prominent parliament protester Steve Bray – also known as ‘Stop Brexit Steve’.
Under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 an individual could face a fine or up to 10 years imprisonment if they are causing “serious harm” such as “serious distress, serious annoyance, serious inconvenience or serious loss of amenity”.
Never one to make his feelings known quietly, Mr Bray came with speakers and microphones for his latest protest, which caught the attention of nearby police officers.
In a video shared to Twitter, one officer can be heard telling the protestor: “You’re not allowed to protest making anti-social noise like this … It now extends all the way down this road to Derby Gate – comes in today, I’m telling you now.
“It means you could end up with a very large fine and all your stuff confiscated.”
Though Mr Bray was unphased, claiming the law was “fascism through the back door” and if he receives any fines he’s “not paying them, simple as that”.
He added: “I’m carrying on as normal … It’s my human right to protest, and that is not being taken from me.”
However, the officer responded to say of the human right to protest, “a lot of which” has been superseded by the new law.
It didn’t stop Mr Bray from continuing to protest, though, as he blasted a rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” through his speakers while holding up his placards and flags.
In a follow-up video, officers could then be seen reaching for the amplifiers and taking them away, as Mr Bray accused them of being “fascist mouthpieces”.
The scenes have gone on to spark concern on Twitter, with even those critical of Mr Bray’s methods still nonetheless standing by his right to protest:
\u201cRegardless of what you think about Steve Bray, it's absolutely ridiculous that he's being criminalised because he makes a few Tory MPs sad\u201d— Sam Bright (@Sam Bright) 1656412549
\u201cI count fifteen police officers, to disrupt a peaceful protestor. Steve Bray isn't my cup of tea, but free speech and freedom to protest certainly is.\u201d— Rupert Myers (@Rupert Myers) 1656418293
\u201cThis is symbolic. We are moving closer and closer to being an authoritarian state. You may not agree with him, or like what he stands for but Steve Bray should still have every right to do what he is does. It is telling that the police have the resources for this too.\u201d— Mike Tipping (@Mike Tipping) 1656416957
\u201cSteve Bray used to drive me up the wall when I worked in parliament, but this is suppression of democratic rights. \n\nLots of smarmy right wing commentators can dress it up how they want - but that\u2019s what this is.\u201d— Sam (@Sam) 1656407777
\u201cthey might as well have called it the 'stop Steve Bray' law https://t.co/4Uu6RSGC6n\u201d— Tom Davidson (@Tom Davidson) 1656418253
\u201cSteve Bray\u2019s protests over years against Brexit and Boris Johnson have been noisy and periodically headache inducing. But the government\u2019s guidance says the police will only stop a protest under the new Police Act when noise would have a \u201csignificant impact on people or\u201d— Robert Peston (@Robert Peston) 1656413730
\u201cIn the last 30 seconds Steve Bray is told that his human rights and his right to protest has been superseded by the 2022 act. There it is in black and white. Protest is now illegal, just like China, North Korea, and Russia.\u201d— ReverseGiraffe \ud83d\udc99 \ud83d\ude37 \u2622\ufe0f \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@ReverseGiraffe \ud83d\udc99 \ud83d\ude37 \u2622\ufe0f \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1656408451
\u201cSteve Bray being shut down outside Westminister is more symbolic than you realise. This is the beginning #protest\u201d— Sir Jack Caramac \ud83d\udc99 (@Sir Jack Caramac \ud83d\udc99) 1656412360
\u201cWhatever you disagreements with Steve Bray, and whatever you think of his tactics and presentational style, it's important to uphold his right to protest. Vital, in fact.\u201d— David__Osland (@David__Osland) 1656413954
\u201cFrom today the police have new powers to arrest anyone called Steve Bray who annoys a Tory.\u201d— Parody Boris (@Parody Boris) 1656416864
According to an update by Mr Bray, the protester has been "summonsed" following the incident, with the case going to court.
"Obviously I'm going to elect trial by jury but I may need some legal help," he tweeted.
Indy100 has approached the Metropolitan Police for comment.
