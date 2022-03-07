Saturday Night Live took viewers down an imaginary scene of Steven Seagal and former President Donald Trump raising funds for Russia amid the war against Ukraine.

The skit, titled "Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular," was hosted by Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson (played by Alex Moffat) and Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon) filmed at Trump's Mar-a- Lago.

The hosts aimed to collect donations "for the real victims of this invasion: the oligarchs."

"We need to think about the babies - their sugar babies," said McKinnon's Ingraham. "Who will pour vodka in their mouths. So many horny mouths to feed."

"So please, open your wallets, and because this is Fox News, either send money or take out a reverse mortgage," said Moffat's Carlson.

He then added that they raised over 8.3 billion rubles which comes out to a mere $12.

Immediately after that, Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) made an appearance working the phone lines.

However, his sales pitch turned into a rant about other things as usual, including Rihanna.

"And you know, the thing about Rihanna is you know she could pull it off, but she could be nine months pregnant her body's still incredible," Johnson's Trump said unrelated to the mission at hand.

He then spoke about being supported by aquatic whales during his presidency and how much he now enjoys The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot Bel-Air.

Soon after, "great American patriot" Steven Seagal ( played by Bowen Yang) made an appearance in a kimono.

"Oh, what a global crisis we are facing as someone who pretends to be both Native American and Japanese," Yang's Seagal said.

Speaking on how close he is with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he continued: "Putin and I are, as they say in ancient Japan, Eskimo brothers."

After, he began to honour Putin with a dull "authentic Taekwondo exhibition."

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. (played Mikey Day) and Kimberly Guilfoyle ( played by Cecily Strong) also had to make an unhinged appearance and sang a pro-war duet version of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's song "Shallow."

Elsewhere, The fictional ex-commander-in-chief stepped up to the mic with a serenade of his love for "Vlad" with quite the off-key version of Frank Sinatra's "My Funny Valentine" to close out the skit.

