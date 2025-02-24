TikTokers swear by the 'sticky eyes' hack to secure dates

TikTokers are swearing by the “sticky eye” method to get people they fancy to approach them when they’re out and about.

Dating in the modern sense is notoriously tricky. And with Gen Z being the most picky generation ever, looking for ways to secure a date with someone you’re interested in is harder than ever.

The sticky eyes dating hack has gone viral on social media, with TikToker Chelsea Anderson coining the term and explaining exactly how to do it.

Anderson claimed it is “one of my most powerful hacks” and is a surefire way “to get anyone to come up to you in a bar or in a social setting”.

She explained the sticky eyes hack is all about making direct eye contact with the person you want to come up to you – but there’s a specific strategy to it.

“It’s a simple formula. You pick your target, you stare at them until they look back at you. Once you make eye contact, you look away like you’ve been caught.”

Anderson said that the next step is key.

“The next time that you look at them and they meet your eyes again, don’t look away. Let them break first.”

The TikToker explained it is important because it confirms that you were intentionally looking at the first time around.

She added it doesn’t matter how “uncomfortably long” you have to hold the eye contact, but it is essential that they look away first.

Anderson claimed: “In about 45 seconds, they will be right in front of you, as if they had been summoned psychically by you.”

The TikToker also gave her theory as to why the method has proved so successful.

“It is such a risk to approach someone in the wild, someone that you don’t know because you either need a really good icebreaker, or you need balls of f****** steel.”

She continued: “By doing sticky eyes, you are basically providing a giant cushion for this person’s ego.”

According to experts, Gen Z is moving away from dating apps and being more clear about their dating intentions, needs and desires in 2025, so what better time to try out sticky eyes?

