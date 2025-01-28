Gen Z is the pickiest generation ever - and this dating trend proves it

It's no secret that dating is a struggle in 2025. This generation of singles is pretty much entirely-reliant on dating apps with thousands of potential matches just a swipe away, and just a sniff of someone giving you 'the ick' is enough to shut someone down completely.

So, it probably won't come as a surprise that new research has found Gen-Z to be the pickiest generation of daters, sparking a new trend known as 'conscious coupling'.

That means that they can afford to be picky, because the days of awkward small talk in the hopes of grabbing someone's number in a bar are long gone.

As a result, the research conducted by dating app Happn found that 90 per cent of Gen Z are asking their matches about political views, finances, or fantasies before even agreeing to go on a date.

Meanwhile, only six per cent of Gen X would be down to discuss those kinds of topics ahead of a first date - and only 13 per cent would do it on the date.

Unsplash

It makes sense - 57 per cent of them say they're just looking to confirm compatibility before committing to going out with someone; dates are expensive and time-consuming, after all.

Meanwhile, their older counterparts tend to want to find out info either on dates, or over the course of dating someone, before making a decision on whether they're 'the one'.

“In today’s world, relationships continue to evolve - both from the point of first contact, and after. Younger generations are being shaped by the rise of dating apps and new ways to meet people, and crucially, they value their time, money and energy more than ever before", says Claire Rénier, dating expert at Happn.

When delving deeper into the topics that matter most to Gen-Z to discuss with potential dates, 24 per cent of singles said it's crucial to make sure you're aligned on whether or not you want kids.

Other important factors include religion (19 per cent), political beliefs (11 per cent), financial situation (14 per cent), medical history (six per cent), the potential of a future with that person (27 per cent) and their relationship with their ex (16 per cent).

While it might sound like it's about to be another year in the trenches, singles can sleep peacefully knowing that with this much info required before making it into a cocktail bar, there's a good chance you'll be the perfect match.

