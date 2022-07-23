It’s 2022 and the world is in an absolutely wild place.

It’s easy to forget everything that’s taken place just this year. There's been the lasting impacts of the pandemic, the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the overturning of Roe v Wade and the discourse around the phoney culture war - all of which have made social media an absolute dumpster file for most of it.

It’s easy to forget just how far through the looking glass we are at this point, and one man has summed up perfectly what it means to be online today.

Matt Buechele is a writer for Jimmy Fallon Tonight and other projects, and he filmed himself walking down the street perfectly deconstructing social media in 2022.

“I think the most disorientating thing about being alive right now is we’re reading the most heinous s*** online and then we’re trying to do our little jobs,” he begins in the clip.

“You’ll go on Twitter and it’ll be like, ‘President Trump text reveals he said “Bring me Mike Pence and I’ll kill the f***er myself”’ and you go, ‘Oh my god’.”

Buechele added: “And then, you get a ‘ping’ and it’s an email from your boss which is like ‘hey gang, on the Purina dog chow deck can we fix the typo on page 1. It goes “bow wow mow” and it’s supposed to say “bow wow wowee”. Thanks everyone.’

“…And then you go back on Twitter and it’s like ‘Attorney General thinks women should not exist’… and then your boss is like, ‘Also, on page 5 the client is saying the dogs look a little horny…’.”

The video summed up life online in 2022 @mattbooshell/TikTok

It sums up the bizarre situation many people find themselves in when they’re trying to balance their own lives with global crises, and it obviously struck a chord with viewers.

It’s been viewed more than 1.8million times on Twitter alone, and sparked thousands of comments.

One social media user wrote: “This. Is. The. Most. Accurate. Take. On. Life. Right. Now.”

Another added: “This is exactly all our lives.”

One more said: “Saving this for when people ask in 40 years what the 2020s were like.”

