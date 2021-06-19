Strawberries and Cream Doritos are now a thing and people are disgusted

Like some kind of Wimbledon fever dream, Doritos have unveiled a strawberries and cream flavour of their hit chips, and it’s fair to say that most of Twitter definitely didn’t ask for them.

Teasing their release on social media on Friday, Doritos wrote: “Strawberries and cream Doritos, you didn’t ask for them, but you’ll definitely want to try them.”

Twitter users, however, were not convinced, as the new flavour has been described as “outrageous”, “disgusting” and an “abomination”.

One replied: “Don’t disrespect my favourite dessert of all time with this abomination of a crossover.”

“It’s not April 1st where you guys are is it,” asked another, to which some else added that “they uploaded this joke on April 1st but used Internet Explorer”.

According to the marketing agency Reboot, Marmite brought out their own strawberries and cream flavour too, but fortunately, we haven’t seen any evidence of this elsewhere online. Thank God.

The response from Twitter seems to suggest that strawberries and cream should never be mixed with anything else:

We all know that social media votes are far from official, but we’re taking the results of their Instagram poll (64 percent ‘Nay’ and 36 percent ‘Yay’) as proof that this flavour of chips really shouldn’t exist.