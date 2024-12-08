Streamer Awards 2024: IShowSpeed named streamer of the year

IShowSpeed won the Streamer of the Year Award at the Streamer Awards 2024, one of three awards he won on the night with Kai Cenat also scooping three gongs.

The pair went stratospheric in 2024 and that was recognised with six awards between them.

On 7 December, IShowSpeed also won Best International Streamer the Get Off Your A** Award which recognises the best IRL streamers, Dexerto reports.

When accepting the Streamer of the Year Award, Speed was quite emotional when giving his speech.

He said: "This award means a lot to me. I really fell in love with this game of streaming. Streaming really allowed me to express myself in so many ways and show who I am.

"The passion I have for streaming and the love that I have for streaming... I'm not going to stop. This award? There's more to come."

Cenat won Best Streamed Collab, Best Just Chatting Streamer and Best Marathon Stream and was the only other streamer to scoop three awards.

