Kai Cenat reveals his own VTuber model in surprise collaboration with IronMouse

Kai Cenat revealed his own VTuber during a recent Twitch stream which featured a surprise collaboration with IronMouse.

The two streamers have been going head-to-head this year in a race to have the most subscribers on the streaming platform.

IronMouse overtook Cenat earlier this year during a Subathon but Cenat has blasted clear into the lead during his own 'Mafiathon' which has seen him get more than 725,000 subscribers, a Twitch record, compared to IronMouse's total standing at just over 325,000.

But unlike the YouTube subscriber race between MrBeast and T Series, things seem to be a lot more civilised between Cenat and IronMouse with the latter surprising Cenat on a recent stream.

IronMouse even gifted Cenat his own VTuber saying a lot of "legwork" had gone into it - he struggled with the movement of it at first before slowly figuring it out. To a point.

IronMouse also gave a speech during the stream in the collaboration dubbed 'IronCenat' by some on social media.

The VTuber said: "I started VTubing because I was lonely and lived my life isolated because of my medical condition and it's been very tough."

IronMouse has common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), an immune disorder that can leave her bedridden.

"I started streaming out of that and it's been a long road," she said. "I never expected to get to this point in my life and now I'm at a point where I can support my family, take care of my parents and take care myself and actually stream and do things I thought would never be possible.

"Living with a chronic illness is hard. There was a point in my life where I didn't believe in myself and didn't have any dreams or hopes because I honestly thought nothing was ever going to go right for me.

"But thankfully things started falling into place which I did not expect and if you just keep on working hard and keep on dreaming and working, it can happen to you too. You need to keep that positivity up.

"Don't ever let that fire go out in your life."

Cenat later said IronMouse "inspired" him to do his own Subathon after the success the VTuber had and that the following he's gained through it is allowing him to build a school in Nigeria.

"I know a lot of people on Twitter downplay what you do and I want to say even though it's not the usual thing they normally see, I want to go ahead and give you your flowers because it's something very new and fresh to the world and people don't understand it but they should not discredit a lot of things that you do. It's cool," he said.

