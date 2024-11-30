IShowSpeed debates whether having a 9 to 5 job is harder than being a streamer

Popular streamer IShowSpeed has weighed in on the debate of whether being a streamer is harder than working a 9 to 5 job.

The 19-year-old recently sat down with Shannon Sharpe on the podcast Club Shay Shay, where he was asked which job he thought was more challenging.

Speed explained that when he was 15, he worked in a care home.

"I worked in the kitchen of a caretaking home and I was, like a server, I would bring them the food and deliver the food. And let me tell you this, no, no, when I worked there it was way harder. It’s just draining, you know," he said.

Referring to some fellow streamers who believe streaming is more difficult, he added: "I don’t even get how people even say that."

Speed was flooded with praise following his comment, with many saying they're now fans.

"There you have it people. The biggest streamer in the world agrees that having a 9-5 is harder than streaming. The debate should end now," one X/Twitter user wrote.

Another added: "Seemed obvious to me. Are there really any successful streamers who aren't totally in love with what they do? Of course it's easier to do what you love."

Meanwhile, a third fan penned: "Stuff like this makes speed the goat of streaming."

It comes after YouTuber mDontai received a lot of stick for tweeting: "Streaming is wayyyyyy harder than a 9-5. Idc, be mad about it."

One social media user responded: "I want one of you streamers to do 1 week full of 8-hour shifts, strictly based on pure physical labor and then come back to me, lmfao."

Another said: "10/10 rage bait."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.