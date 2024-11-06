Susie Dent has nailed the mood after Donald Trump declared himself winner of the US election 2024.

The lexicographer, etymologist and Countdown star never fails to find a succinct way to sum up events in the news, and her latest might be her most downbeat yet.

Dent wrote: "Word of the day is ‘recrudescence’ (17th century): the return of something terrible after a time of reprieve."

How fitting.

Republican candidate Trump has already declared himself the winner of the US election 2024 with the votes that have come in so far putting him on the brink of doing so.

270 electoral votes are needed to win and at the time of writing, Trump has 266 with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris sat on 219 with seven results left to go.

Trump took to the stage with his family and running mate JD Vance in Florida on Wednesday morning to promise a “golden age for America” and hail “the greatest political movement of all time”, also pledging to “help our country heal” and “fix everything about our country”.

It comes after Trump's estranged niece has posted a message which seems to sum up the thoughts of millions on the US election, with her uncle likely on the verge of securing a second term in the White House.

