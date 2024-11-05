Two thirds of Brits and more than half of Americans fear violence in the US if Donald Trump loses the 2024 election, according to a YouGov poll.

65 per cent of Brits think violence would likely happen, with 15 per cent of those surveyed saying it "definitely would".

In America, 52 per cent of people polled said violence would at least "probably happen" with 19 per cent of all people saying "definitely would".

74 per cent of Democrat supporters said the likelihood of violence is at least "probable" with 52 per cent of Independent supporters agreeing.

However 32 per cent of Republican supporters think this would be the case, meaning almost one-in-three people polled that support Trump think violence would be likely if he lost.

The majority of Brits and Americans polled fear violence if Donald Trump misses out on a second term in office / Kamil Krzaczynski, AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere, the survey revealed the vast majority of people living in six European countries (Great Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden and Denmark) want Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to win with almost double the people in Italy wanting Harris to triumph over Trump.

Across the seven countries, it is only among voters of parties that would generally be considered more right wing than centre right that Trump is the favoured choice.

Western Europeans think current US President Biden has been 'average', that Harris would be 'good' and Trump would be 'bad'.

American citizens are heading to the polls on November 5 to elect who they want to serve as the next President of the United States.

