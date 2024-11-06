Republican candidate Donald Trump has already declared himself the winner of the US election 2024 with the votes that have come in so far putting him on the brink of doing so.

270 electoral votes are needed to win and at the time of writing, Trump has 266 with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris sat on 219 with seven results left to go.

That means Trump is set to be America's 47th President and just the second to be re-elected across two terms that are not consecutive.

While the result is not yet official, in a speech he gave declaring victory, Trump thanked voters and claimed he won the popular vote.

He also praised his running mate JD Vance, who is set to be the country's vice president, and Elon Musk for being a "star".

Needless to say, social media is awash with reactions.

Musk, who is a supporter of Trump and has spoke at a number of his campaign rallies, posted a number of Tweets on X / Twitter, including one that said: "Game, set and match."

Former US President Barack Obama said: "Let the process run its course. It takes time to count every ballot."

One posted a meme of "how it feels watching American elections these days" as a Canadian with the two options being 'everyone gets a puppy' and 'diarrhoea forever'.

Another said: "As a British person, how are Americans struggling to pick a well educated woman or a convicted felon who's going to make everyone's lives awful (unless you're rich).

One had a rather satirical take on Trump's imminent win.

Another claimed: "If you think that this is ANYTHING other than misogyny at play you're lying to yourself."

"Trump could flat out say 'I hate Latinos' live on TV and they still gon vote for him," one penned.

Another posted an image of the riots on the US Capitol building on January 6 2021 and said: "It's unbelievable that this wasn't the end for him."

One posted another satirical take on how areas of America voted.

Another who parody Tweets as God said: "Goodbye, America. Never speak to Me again."

One posted an image of the American states in grey with a caption that said: "A map of the US presidential election results if you are viewing it as a dog."

Another posted a meme of football manager Rafael Benitez taking his glasses off before shaking the hand of the opposing manager at full time with the caption: "2,000 guys in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after deciding the future of planet earth every four years.'

"Being British is wanting to move to America as a child then thinking 'f*** that' as an adult," one posted.

Another shared a Tweet of a "devastating indictment" of America.

One shared a trailer for the 'once in a lifetime' WrestleMania XXVIII advert promoting John Cena and The Rock with the caption: "When Trump removes the term limit and it's Obama v Trump in 2028."

Another shared an image of a spoiled ballot paper in which someone voted for Hawk Tuah and said: "This country is doomed."

One posted an image of King Charles III with a map of America covered in gold with the caption: "Make America Great Britain again. 🇬🇧"

Another posted a video of a protester losing it at a rally and said: "My timeline right now."

One posted a screenshot of how the odds during the election have fluctuated with the caption: "Bro."

And another posted an image of Ian Smith commentating on the 2019 Cricket World Cup with his head in his hands.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.