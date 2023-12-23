Taylor Swift tops charts for most wanted merch this Christmas

Taylor Swift merchandise is supposedly one of the most sought-after Christmas gifts of 2023, according to a recent study.

With just days until the big day and people scrambling over last-minute preparations, it seems as though there's one thing on every Swifties' wishlist.

The company Pens delved into data surrounding the highest in-demand merch from artists across the board.

Their findings showed a significant interest in Swift’s merchandise among the British public, with an average of 41,845 monthly searches.

Swift not only led globally with 596,195 searches worldwide, surpassing artists like Ed Sheeran by twelve times, but her Eras tour also boasts an estimated nightly gross of £10 million, attracting 72,000 spectators per show.

From scrapbooks to friendship bracelets, Swift's merchandise spans a variety of items, with the most sought-after product being 'Taylor Swift T-shirt', which accumulated 7,016 monthly searches.

Earlier this year in October, the star dropped a collectable bucket and cup set for $24.99 on the AMC website as a part of her Eras tour film.

Fans were ecstatic to learn the news and turned to X/Twitter to share their excitement to get their hands on the bundle.

"22-minute wait to buy Taylor Swift The Eras Tour #AMC Movie Bundles on the merch site. Gotta love Swifties," one person wrote with a screenshot of the website explaining the site was "experiencing a high volume of traffic".

Another noted: "Taylor Swift has people waiting in a 25-minute queue for a popcorn bucket and people say she isn’t the most popular artist alive right now."

The merch was initially under AMC's 'merchandise' tab in the right-hand corner but almost instantly sold out.

