Taylor Swift has smashed streaming and sales records following the release of her tenth studio album Midnightson October 21, so it's no surprise that her lead single Anti-Hero is taking over TikTok.

The third song from the album dives into Swift's insecurities most of us experience, with 'Anti-Hero' being the main character of a story but doesn't possess typical heroic qualities.

“I don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” Swift said in a behind-the-song video about the track. “I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person."



Since the release of the song and music video, the chorus lyrics "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me," have led to people singing along with the song admitting they are the problem or providing hilariously relatable reasons as to why they are the problem.

So far, there have been over 79,000 TikTok videos with the Anti-Hero song, as the track continues to go viral - and Swift herself has even taken part in the trend on YouTube Shorts.

Some celebrities have also taken part in the trend:

Penn Badgley

In a reference to Swift's music video, Youand Gossip Girlactor Penn Badgley recreated one of the memorable scenes where Taylor is running from the ghosts and opens the front door, only to meet herself where two have a conversation using the lyrics "It's me, hi, I'm the problem it's me."

For his version, Badgely opens the door to greet himself who is wearing a baseball cap - this is perhaps in reference to his You character Joe Goldberg who many will agree is the problem considering he's a serial killer and stalker.

It was Badgely's first video on TikTok and it has received 713,000 views, as well as Swift's seal of approval who commented: "OMG," with a heart eyes emoji.





Reese Witherspoon

@reesewitherspoon Saturday Mornings with Midnights ✨💜🕛

Reese Witherspoon is a confirmed Swiftie as the Legally Blonde and The Morning Show actor posted a video of herself on TikTok listening to Midnights.

Using a photobooth filter, she sang along to the Anti-Hero chorus and in the caption wrote: "Saturday Mornings with Midnights."

The video has received 993,000 views and many comments from Swifties excited to discover Witherspoon is a Taylor Swift fan.

Meanwhile, many have posted videos naming and shaming the reasons why they are the problem - here are some of our favourites.





Taylor Swift fans streaming Midnights at work @taylorswiftclub First day back in the office post #tsmidnights release! 🌙 #swiftie

After Swift dropped Midnights, it's safe to say the album has been on repeat for Swifties and the TikTok account @taylorswiftclub posted a clip about listening to it at work.

"Who keeping playing Taylor Swift?" an employee asked to which the co-worker - who has Midnights on his laptop - turned around gleefully and proudly mouths the lyrics "It's me, hi, I'm the problem it's me."

"First day back in the office post #tsmidnights release!" The TikToker wrote, and video has 395,000 views.





Dating & relationships





@keepingupwithhopie it’s me, hi! i’m the problem, it’s me 🤪 #taylorswift #midnights #antihero #relationships #nyc #aries #anxiousattachment

The Anti-Hero lyrics provide a perfect template for people to share why they are the problem when it comes to relationships and dating.

TikToker Hope (@keepingupwithhopie) posted a video using the song which has nearly 200,000 views where she lip-synced to the song as she sassily put on a pair of sunglasses and added in on-screen text: "When there's zero proof that he doesn't like you but you have an anxious attachment style."





Always being late





@allchloerose My toxic trait 🙃 #relatable #imtheproblemitsme

Being ready on time is a struggle for some people, as TikToker Chloe (@allchloerose) admitted in her video using the Anti-Hero lyrics as she filmed herself applying lipstick.

"Me leaving the house at 11:15 hoping to get there by 11," she wrote in on-screen text and joked in the caption that her tardiness is "My toxic trait," with the post receiving 67,000 views.





Drinking iced coffee in the colder months

@luciebfink It’s me. 👋 Hi ☕️ I’m the problem.🧊 #tsantiherochallenge #itsme #itsmehi #imtheproblem #icedcoffee #coffeeaddict @Taylor Swift

While the temperatures outside may be getting colder, all of us will be swapping cold drinks for hot ones - though not everyone as TikToker Lucie (@luciebfink) noted in her Anti-Hero trend video.

Some of us just prefer the taste of coffee when it's ice cold, as Lucie makes herself an iced latte and drinks it as she's wrapped up in layers and wearing a woolly hat and a pair of gloves as she sang Swift's lyrics about being the "problem."

