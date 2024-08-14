A Taylor Swift waxwork figure has been unveiled at the Panoptikum Museum in Hamburg – and people have questions.

The figure is dressed in a blue sequinned number with the hands marking a heart symbol. It took around seven months to create.

A snap of the Swift waxwork – or, Taylor Smith as some harsh social media users have called it – was soon shared online.

"Well it’s definitely something," one person said, while another said: "They did her dirty with this."

"I have so many questions," a third added.

Another joked: "She's never going back to Germany."

Meanwhile, others felt like it did resemble the award-winning star.

Swift's figure will join the likes of Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II and The Beatles waxworks at the museum.

Swift is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour and gearing up for her sold-out shows in London.

Despite her Vienna shows being cancelled due to terror threats, Mayor Sadiq Khan told Sky News on 8 August that the UK capital will "carry on" hosting Swift at Wembley.

Policing minister Diana Johnson said Scotland Yard will look at "all the intelligence" ahead of Swift’s five dates at London’s Wembley Stadium between Thursday 15 August and Tuesday 20 August.

Khan said that London is "looking forward to welcoming Taylor Swift back" as the capital is "an international city" that regularly hosts major events.

He added: "We have a huge amount of experience in policing these events, we’re never complacent, many lessons were learned after the awful Manchester Arena attack.

"The police work closely, not just with City Hall, but with councils, but also with those who host concerts, like the Taylor Swift concert coming up over the next couple of weeks."

He added: "I’m sure Vienna has got its own reasons to cancel the Taylor Swift concerts, we’re going to carry on, working closely with police (and) ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely."

