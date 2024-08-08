Taylor Swift's London gigs set to go ahead despite Vienna cancellations

Three of Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts were cancelled after two suspected extremists were arrested by local police. Swift had been due at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday (7 August), event organiser Barracuda Music wrote on Instagram: "We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety" as there had been "confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium."

Franz Ruf, director general for public security at the Ministry of the Interior confirmed that two people had been arrested, one 19-year-old suspect in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and a 17-year-old in the Austrian capital.

He also said that chemical substances, liquids and technical capabilities were found at the home of the 19-year-old.

The 17-year-old, who was believed to have been employed by a facility management company working at the venue, was arrested outside the Ernst Happel Stadium.

The 19-year-old allegedly pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group, and director Omar Haijawi-Pirchner of Intelligence Services said the 17-year-old was found with IS and Al-Qaeda material with him.

He also said: "Our investigations show that there are individuals in the vicinity of the three suspects who may have been supportive; further investigations are necessary here."

A 15-year-old was also detained and questioned by the police. Ruf said police are not searching for more suspects.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Sky News on Thursday (8 August) that the UK capital will "carry on" hosting Swift at Wembley this month.

Earlier, policing minister Diana Johnson said Scotland Yard will look at "all the intelligence" ahead of Swift’s five dates at London’s Wembley Stadium between Thursday 15 August and Tuesday 20 August.

Khan said that London is "looking forward to welcoming Taylor Swift back" as the capital is "an international city" that regularly hosts major events.

He added: "We have a huge amount of experience in policing these events, we’re never complacent, many lessons were learned after the awful Manchester Arena attack.

"The police work closely, not just with City Hall, but with councils, but also with those who host concerts, like the Taylor Swift concert coming up over the next couple of weeks."

He added: "I’m sure Vienna has got its own reasons to cancel the Taylor Swift concerts, we’re going to carry on, working closely with police (and) ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely."

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "London plays host to a significant number of very high-profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience.

"The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.

"There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.

"As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.