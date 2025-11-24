'Four Seasons Total Landscaping' has hilarious take on Taylor Swift's wedding venue

The parody account for Four Seasons Total Landscaping had a hilarious reaction to speculation around the potential venue of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding .

Back in 2020, Pennsylvania-based landscaping company Four Seasons Total Landscaping became the site of an infamous press conference held by the Trump campaign and Rudy Giuliani (controversial former attorney of then-president Donald Trump) after they mistakenly booked it, believing it was the Four Seasons Hotel.

Rather than the luxury hotel, the press conference instead took place on an industrial estate outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s garage door.

Now a parody account that was set up in the wake of the viral moment has gone viral once again after its hilarious reaction to commentary around where celebrity power couple Swift and Kelce might be getting married following their engagement in August.

Reposting a news story that claimed to reveal the couple’s “dream wedding venue”, a parody X/Twitter account for Four Seasons Total Landscaping jokingly wrote: “Oh please, oh please…”

“This is why - this is why I can’t leave this God forsaken app! The lore goes back years!” someone commented.

Another said: “Ok, that's hilarious.”

Someone else argued: “This is why I'm still on Twitter.”

“This is an all-timer right here,” said another.

