Prince Harry left speechless after Taylor Swift–Charli XCX question

Prince Harry recently joined comedian Hasan Minhaj on his podcast Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know, where the Duke opened up about mental health, social media, and his move to the US.

Although the conversation was mostly surrounding more serious topics, there were a few lighthearted moments – from Harry's attempts at American accents to Hasan reading out a particularly cringeworthy TK Maxx passage from Harry’s memoir Spare.

@hasanminhaj Getting vulnerable with Prince Harry

But one moment, in particular, left Harry completely lost for words: Minhaj’s question about the supposed Taylor Swift–Charli XCX feud.

Hasan asked for Harry’s thoughts on the matter: "This one's heavy, Harry. What do you think of the Charli XCX-Taylor Swift beef?"

In response, a visibly confused Prince simply quipped: "The what? Oh no."

Undeterred, Minhaj pressed on: "Oh, no. No, this is serious. Was Charli’s diss track even a diss track? I mean, to me, ‘Sympathy Is a Knife’ was about something completely different. But then Taylor comes back and, I think, escalates it with ‘Actually Romantic.’ And I’m kinda thinking to myself… is this fair? Or did Charli draw blood, and Taylor had to respond?"

Still looking utterly baffled, Harry stared back blankly for a moment before letting out an awkward laugh and moving on.

Shifting to more serious topics on the podcast, Harry spoke about his growing concerns over social media and its impact on young people, noting that he and Meghan also "had our fair share of beatings on social media."

"The more parents that know what is happening, the more parents can protect their kids," he shared. "People look to governments to protect them, yet we have this lawlessness within this particular industry."

