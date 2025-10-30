Watch as Travis Kelce howls at dog dressed as Taylor Swift's engagement ring

Travis Kelce was howling with laughter on a recent New Heights podcast episode when brother Jason showed him a video of a dog dressed up as Taylor Swift's engagement ring.

A viral video of the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City showed one dog dressed as a finger, complete with nail, wearing a big shiny diamond in the middle of his body.

Brothers Travis and Jason found the costume hilarious, saying: "That's a 10 out of 10. Dog costumes in general are awesome, that is amazing."

