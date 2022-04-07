An expectant couple has failed to see eye-to-eye over what to call their baby and it's fair to say the husband's choice has caused "quite the stir" with the wife branding his suggestion as "idiotic."

A 35-year-old woman explained in the Am I the a**hole? subreddit that she and her 37-year-old husband were "overjoyed" at learning they were expecting their first child after struggling with perceived infertility and miscarriages for the last decade.

While they have not yet found out the gender of their baby as they want it to be a surprise, it seems they can't agree on what to name their child.

Just last week, her husband's grandfather who he "absolutely idolised" passed away which has left her husband "devastated" at the fact his grandfather will not get to meet his grandchild.

"As such, my husband has suggested that we name the baby after grandpa; Theodore if it’s a boy, Theodora if it’s a girl. Either way, we will either call them Teddy, or Theo/Thea respectively."

Although Theodore/Theodora are popular names, there is one particular concern the wife has and wrote: "It’s not that I mind the name, the issue is that our last name is Bounde; pronounced bun-dee."

Which sounds awfully similar to the name of the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy... not exactly who you wanted your child to be linked to.

Of course, the wife raised this apprehension - "I asked my husband, do you really see no issue in naming our kid Teddy Bounde? You don’t think that would raise any questions?

But her husband shrugged off this worry and said that "he’s just honoring his grandpa."

"I told him he needs to think about how we will be perceived, how our child will be treated, and the implications that that name inherently carries. I literally had to spell out why that would be a horrible idea, and he still thinks I just hate his grandpa," she added and pushed her point further.





For obvious reasons, the wife isn't keen on her child's name being associated with the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy iStock Photo by Getty Images

"I told him no, grandpa was named in 1930 when the name Teddy Bounde wouldn’t have been a problem. However, since certain events in the 70s & 80s, there’s no feasible way we can give this name to our kid and not cause issues. He kept pushing and pushing until I blew up and told him to stop with the idiotic suggestion, and that’s what it is; idiotic at best, sociopathic at worst. He got extremely upset and told his family and my parents, who are divided," the woman continued.

It seems both sides of the family are torn by the name choice as she detailed how "His family is obviously on his side and wants to honour grandpa via naming the baby after him. My parents are torn but on my side, as they understand the social pariah we would make our child by giving them such a similar name to the person who did such abhorrent and downright evil things to so many women. I mean, personally I don’t think anyone is just going to assume that we are honouring a passed loved one; they're just going to think of Ted Bundy."

Since sharing her dilemma, people were quick to inform the mum-to-be that she was not the a**hole in this situation and urged her not to name her child Theodore/Theodora Bounde.

One person wrote: "NTA please do not name your kid, in effect, Ted Bundy. Literally, ignore everybody encouraging you to name your kid Ted Bundy."

"Lol. Anyone encouraging you to name your kid Ted Bundy, may, in fact, be an in-the-closet murderer," another person said.

Someone else added: "NTA. I have a friend who has a very similar name to a well-known serial killer. He has to wind up basically apologizing for his name wherever he goes, even though he has absolutely no relation to the guy. It’s pretty sad. There are many ways you can honour your husband’s grandfather without giving the baby such an unfortunate name."

"NTA. Why does he love his grandpa more than his own child? I have bad news for your husband, grandpa is dead and won't know the difference. The kid will. Don't let him do it," a fourth person replied.

While others offered suggestions to the woman if her husband is set on using his grandpa's name for their child.

One person said: "Maybe they could give their child a middle name based on grandpa's middle name instead?"

"They can name the baby Ted, just get a different last name. Use OP's [original poster's] family name. That way the kid is honouring both families," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Offer an alternative. He can have the Theo/Thea name, but you and the child go back to your maiden name."

"Tell him you’re changing your last name to Manson and will name the baby Charles," a fourth person joked.

