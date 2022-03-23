Elon Musk breaks out in dance at opening of Tesla Gigafactory

Elon Musk gave attendees of the new Tesla Gigafactory a show when he celebrated with an impromptu dance.

The factory, based in Berlin, Germany, will help the company produce up to 500,000 new cars every year.

Musk began dancing to thumping dance music as he handed over the keys to the first production cars to be made in the factory.

The crowd cheered as he revived memories of a similar scenario at the opening of the Shanghai factory back in 2020.

