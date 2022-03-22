A woman's experience with a tornado in Central Texas went viral on Twitter after she posted photos and videos of her body damaged from the tornado's impact.

The Twitter user, who goes by les, posted photos of her knees and legs scrapped-up from being dragged across the asphalt of a Walmart parking lot from the tornado's strong winds.

Viewer content advisor: photos from the incident depict blood.

Les said she intended to run inside as the tornado approached the parking lot but fell victim to the tornado's strong winds. She later updated her followers that she was ok and tending to her wounds with the help of her roommate who is a nurse.



She added in her tweet: "JUST GOT DRAGGED ACROSS THE MF WALMART PARKING LOT BY A TORNADO B***H!!!!!"





Footage of the tornado moving through the Round Rock Walmart parking lot was posted by Twitter user 'Ya Boi James', which shows the storm sweeping things in its path.

The video has been viewed over 400k times.

Central Texas has been hit with powerful winds and storms generating tornados and flash flooding. On Monday, Austin, and surrounding areas like Round Rock, were hit with tornados, hail storms, flash flooding, and powerful winds.

The National Weather Service for Austin and San Antonio issued tornado watches and warnings all of Monday in an effort to protect citizens from the severe storms.

Images show the destruction several homes and vehicles endured during the storms.

A partially wrecked home in Round Rock, Texas following Monday's storms Getty Images





The NWS for Austin and San Antonio tweeted reminding people the worst place to be during a tornado is in a vehicle, mobile home, or outside under a highway overpass. If a person is outside during a tornado warning and there is no available shelter they should find a low-lying area and lay flat on the ground and attempt to protect their head and neck.

The powerful storms are expected to make their way east toward Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi Alabama, and Tennessee.



