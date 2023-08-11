People are only just learning what brand name Lego means

People have just discovered the meaning behind the iconic children's toy brand Lego and they're stunned.

Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, the company has significantly grown from a small carpenter’s workshop to a worldwide phenomenon. The company was passed on to Ole's son and is currently owned by the founder's grandson, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen.

Interestingly, the brand name is an abbreviation of the two Danish words "leg godt," which ironically means "I put together" in Latin – though that wasn't the founder's intention.

He was initially swaying towards "LEGIO" (legions) but ended up opting for Lego, which means "play well".

They have since gone on to become a household name, winning Toy of the Century twice.

In the 1950s, the second-generation owner Godtfred Kirk Christiansen said: "Our idea has been to create a toy that prepares the child for life - appealing to their imagination and developing the creative urge and joy of creation that are the driving forces in every human being."

Last year, the company celebrated 90 years of Lego.

"When my great-grandfather founded the company 90 years ago, he recognised that play could change the lives of children – it brings families together and helps children develop skills that can enable them to reach their full potential. He only had a small workshop, but he had big ambitions to ensure as many children as possible could experience the benefits that play brings," Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, Chairman of the LEGO Group said.

"Whether 1932, 2022 or on our 100th Anniversary in 2032, we have and will always strive to continue Ole’s legacy by helping all families, wherever they are in the world, to play well."

