Despite having four children during her lifetime, King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Anne the princess royal - there are almost no photos of the Queen pregnant.

Although Charles and Anne were born before the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952 both Andrew and Edward were born during her reign making her the first monarch in 103 years to give birth.

However, photos of a pregnant queen were considered to be highly taboo. In a statement from Buckingham Palace from 1948 they said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth will undertake no public engagements after the end of June."

In fact, of the few photos of a pregnant Queen they are all rather grainy and not obvious that she is with child. That being said the images are now on TikTok after being shared in October by an account called @spencer.royal which is dedicated to the Royal Family.

The clip features several rare photos of Elizabeth II while she was pregnant and has been viewed more than 790,000 times on TikTok.





Viewers of the TikTok were stunned that they hadn't seen the pictures before and were equally amazed by the images.

One user said: "It’s mad I actually have never seen her pregnant all this time."

Another wrote: "Never seen her pregnant but she was gorgeous and still is no matter where she is."

A third added: "She still slayed even when she was pregnant."

In addition to the lack of photos of her pregnant, the Queen also did not pose for photos on the steps of the Lindo Wing when she gave birth to her children, which has since become a tradition following the birth of the children of Prince Diana and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

