People are sharing a coffee machine ‘hack’ that makes us want to throw up

A new coffee machine ‘hack’ has backfired and is leaving people feeling thoroughly sick.

Posting on TikTok, people are filling coffee machines with milk instead of water in the hopes of creating a milkier beverage. Sensible? Well not really - doing so can break machines or make them mouldy. Grim.

TikTok user Min posted a video about their experience with the hack and said the coffee came out “way more bitter than usual”.

But that may be the least of her problems. One person commented on her TikTok: “You really should not do this, tubes inside will have moulds and the machine won’t last longer.”

Another agreed, writing: “Rip your coffee machine. There’s gonna be mould in there by tomorrow.”

In case people were left with any doubts, coffee blog Portafilter posted about the issue and gave the last word on the matter:

“Coffee makers are specifically designed to make brewed coffee by heating up water. If you replace water with milk, the consistency and taste of your coffee will suffer, and you’ll most likely end up drinking bad coffee.

“Mold may grow on everything the milk has touched during the coffee-making process. This causes the machine to become unsanitary and it would more than likely make the coffees you’re going to make in the future taste unpleasant.

“Milk contains proteins that aren’t present in water, so when this builds up, it’ll coagulate and clog up the machine.”

There you have it then. Some hacks are not worth their salt. Or milk.