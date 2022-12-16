A woman on TikTok has gone viral after capturing, what she believes, is her deceased husband visiting her infant son in the middle of the night.

Whitney Allen, a mom, and young widow, shares her journey of raising her two children as a single mom and dealing with grief on TikTok.

Earlier this year, Allen’s husband, Ryan, died after suffering a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting.

Since then, she has shared her journey with her 25k followers.

Part of that journey includes moments where Allen feels or sees her husband’s presence.

Last week, the mom shared a video of a bright orb hovering over her youngest son while he slept in his crib via a baby monitor.

“My husband passed away on 7 April 2022, when our second son, Leo was 3 months old,” Allen wrote.

“Tonight I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby,” she continued.

The video shows the glowing orb moving over her son’s head, as though someone was stroking him.

“Chills. It literally looks like a hand is patting / stroking Leo’s head,” Allen added.

Commenters felt similarly to Allen, adding that they too believed her late husband was with her son.

“This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. Thank you for this.”

“I’m telling you right now that is your husband. 🥺 oh my goodness... he is his guardian Angel now. Your son is divinely protected."

In photography and videography sometimes glowing orbs will appear due to camera flash catching dust, water droplets, or other particles.

However, many people believe orbs in photos and videos are also the sign of a ghost or spirit of a deceased person visiting.

Allen explained in another video that she felt the glowing orb was a sign of her late husband because of the placement.

“When I was 12 weeks pregnant, a preliminary ultrasound showed that the baby had a large cystic hygroma behind his neck,” Allen explained.

“Ryan reassured me that despite the odds that Leo (who we had already named) would be perfect.”

Allen said that the couple later learned in her pregnancy their baby was perfectly healthy.

Shortly after learning the good news, Ryan suffered the severe allergic reaction leading to an anoxic brain injury, and went into a coma.

Allen said after she gave birth to their son, her husband’s “light” went out.

“I believe that somehow Ryan traded his life for his son’s,” Allen wrote.

