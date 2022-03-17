There comes a time in every dog's life when they have to learn that images of things are not the same as having them in real life, and one it was one TikTok pup's time to learn.

In a viral video, a chihuahua-mix puppy tried its hardest to eat a photo of food from a magazine that commenters found adorable.

"She's not the sharpest tool in the shed, but she's cute!" A person commented on the video.

"Yeah, sometimes I want the food pictured in the magazines too," At TikToker said.

"There's nothing in my brain song," another commenter said in reference to the audio the video uses that is associated with silly mistakes people make.

The tiny pup continued to lick, bite, and scratch the picture of pasta sauce on a spoon despite not getting any real taste. Although who knows, maybe it looked so good she felt like she could taste it.

The video, posted by @lovekokoe, has over 2.7 million views.

Other well-known dog accounts jumped in to comment on the cute puppy's mistake.

"Keep trying," Barkbox commented.

"Food looks so good you can almost taste it," WeRateDogs commented.

Watching puppies discover how life works for the first time is one of the cutest things, and luckily users like lovekoekoe are more than happy to share it with TikTok.

Like when puppies experience collars for the first time, or when dogs watch other dogs on TV for the first time.

Props to the magazine photographer for making the pictures so realistic.