We've apparently been wearing our fur hooded coats all wrong – thanks TikTok

A debate has erupted on TikTok over an innocent coat-wearing hack, with some hailing it genius and one of the reasons that made "people fall in love" with the platform.

In a viral clip that's racked up a staggering 7.4 million views, Jessica (@jessica.alzamora.xo) set the (fashion) world to rights by suggesting fur hooded coats are supposed to be tucked in rather than on display.

“This is not meant to be stylish, it’s meant to be functional,” the fitness influencer suggested. “You’re supposed to fold it in like this, and it covers your ears and blocks air.”

She demonstrated the technique, tucking in the fur rim and zipping her coat all the way to her neck for maximum cold protection.

"I’ve been an idiot for 38 years," one viewer jokingly quipped, while another humoured: "I blame Jennifer Lopez 'All I Have'."

A third added: "WHY didn’t you tell us this before?! I’m out here lookin’ like Mufasa."





@jessica.alzamora.xo You’re wearing your winter coat wrong, and I’m sorry to be this person but it’s 8 degrees in Chicago and you need to stay warm 😭 this is how you wear the fur part of your coat properly. #fyp #chicago #winter

It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to test it out for themselves, "fact-checking" whether it worked or not.

"I was today years old when I learned that you're supposed to put this in [...] You're way warmer when you tuck it in," Lizzie (@lizzielesgoss) shared.

@lizzielegoss Fact checking @Corteezyy on how to wear a fur hood. I’ve been doing it all wrong all these years smh. #education #staycurious #furhoods #superpuff #staywarm

In another clip that's racked up almost 12 million views, content creator Helena (@fellfromhelll) from Berlin also weighed in on the trend.









Despite the concept taking off across the globe, not everyone agreed.

Some pushed back, arguing the fur isn’t meant to be hidden: "Um actually no. It’s meant to trap snow from hitting your face just how squirrels use their tails. But you do you girl."

When the clip later made its way to X/Twitter, the wider community weighed in with an explanation: "The fur ruff on parka hoods is intentionally on the outside. Traditional Inuit designs use it to disrupt wind, create a boundary layer of warm air around the face, reduce heat loss, and prevent frost buildup from breath (especially with wolverine/wolf fur)."

More counteracted the claim when they tested it out for themselves.

"Please keep wearing your coats as initially intended," one TikToker urged, adding that the newfound method looks "stupid".

@eliseisabella__ Please keep wearing your coats as initially intended.





Fur hood etiquette: still controversial, now slightly more practical.

