It may be the season of joy, but there's nothing joyful about the way many of us are feeling right now thanks to faded summer tans, dry skin from the cold weather, skincare bottles empty until Christmas Day, low energy from darker days, and all around, just a bit...meh.

This purgatory is what's become affectionately known as 'The Winter Uglies' - where you don't quite feel your best, but you know you'll come out the other side and be back to your usual self soon enough.

It can feel like enough to want to hibernate for the next three months, but it may bring you some comfort to know that we're all riding the wave. We can't mope around for too long, however, as Christmas is also ironically the time where our social calendars are bursting at the seams.

Thankfully, the power of social media has seen us come together in a time of need, and in a bid to fight off the uglies, creators and beauty gurus alike have been sharing their best tips for feeling a bit more like you.

Here are some of the best ones we've seen...

Live a slower pace of life





@lilyiwatson how i am avoiding the winter uglies 😚 #winteruglies #selfcare #advice #selfhelp

Sometimes you just need to surrender to the situation you're in, and Lily Watson suggested that this is the perfect time to romanticise your life. Instead of waking up and rushing around to get out of the house as quickly as possible; take your time, enjoy that morning coffee or extra-long breakfast, and start your day off on a more positive note. Bliss.

Stay tanned

@lvblackwell just a psa if you feel like you're deep in the winter uglies ☀️

It's no secret that a tan makes everything better, but with sunlight dwindling, we're having to become a little more resourceful, and much of the anti-winter-uglies content out there suggests one thing, and one thing only: Fake tan.

Even if you're not a typical tanner, adding warmth back into your skin can instantly make you look and feel a bit brighter when the sky is gloomy outside.

Stick to your summer routine

@marthaawalsh Getting rid of the winter uglies day 1





When it's freezing cold, and Netflix and curling up under a blanket are an option, getting outside and carrying on like it's summer isn't the most appealing option. However, it may just be the thing that makes you feel more motivated.

Martha Walsh posted about how getting out and doing the 10k run she'd usually enjoy during the warmer months is what keeps her accountable and fights back against the winter uglies.

"If I stick to my running plan it makes me feel better about my life and therefore myself", she tells the camera.

Consider us inspired.

Dress like a main character

@robbiesakauskaite I swear the feathers help with winter uglies! Sorry but fr what's the winter uglies remedy???? #outfitideas #outfitinspo #style #winter #ootd

As much as loungewear feels amazing for the winter slump, right now, we need an extra injection of colour, sparkle, and texture in our wardrobes.

Colour theory suggests packing your outfits with bold, cool, clear jewel tones and icy shades to stay on theme for the season, but help you feel put together. Plus, dressing up for the little things always feels good, doesn't it?

Invest in yourself

@hebakamal_ glow up with me: winter uglies edition 🌟❄️ #beautymaintenance #diybeauty #skincare #glowuptips #beautytips @medicube global @Cetaphil Canada @Cetaphil US @Paula's Choice @eos Products @Kérastase @Youth To The People @KISS Nails

Regardless of whether we're in the depths of winter or the heights of summer, self-care is something that often gets neglected. The solution? Go all out, obviously.

Set aside a day where you do absolutely everything that will make you feel good - a fresh blowout with luxurious products to fight weather-induced brittle strands and add shine (Kérastase Glaze Drops are a firm favourite), book in a manicure, and load up on skincare packed with ceramides to heal your skin barrier for the months ahead.

The result?

A sure-fire way to fight off the scaries.

