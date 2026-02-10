Right-wing political commentator Laura Loomer has been ridiculed for entirely missing the point of a key moment in Bad Bunny ’s Super Bowl performance.

Along with many on the right, including Donald Trump , Loomer took to social media to share what great offence she took to Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl halftime show.

It was the most-watched halftime show of all time and celebrated the Puerto Rican artists’ proud culture. The show included nods to his upbringing and life on the island – an unincorporated territory of the United States in the Caribbean.

During one part of the show, Bad Bunny climbed up an electrical post, drawing attention to the problem of widespread blackouts across the country.

Clearly, that point went over some people’s heads entirely as Loomer instead called the act “degeneracy” and criticised him for not making the point he actually made.

Loomer wrote on X/Twitter: “It’s kind of ironic how Bad Bunny was dancing on an electrical post at the Super Bowl halftime show.

“Puerto Rico isn’t exactly known for having reliable electricity.

“He could have highlighted the electrical grid crisis in PR and done some good with his platform, but he chose degeneracy!”

She was very quickly ridiculed for entirely missing the point.

“You’re this close to getting it, Laura,” someone mocked.

Another stunned social media user wrote: “Oh my f**king god Laura.”

“It’s kind of moronic how you completely miss the point that he is doing exactly that,” wrote another.





