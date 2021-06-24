Men caught discussing woman’s body and smell as she exercises at gym in stomach-churning video

A TikTok user caught men apparently discussing a woman’s body as she exercised in the gym and it’s pretty horrific.

In the video, two men sit at a distance, appearing to make a number of comments about the woman, who was on a treadmill, including that she was “ripe for the picking” and that they liked the smell of her perfume.

“The smell of a woman walking by you,” one man is heard saying on the video.

“I was in prison for three years; all I smelled was dirty ass men. A girl guard walked by, you were like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Talking about the footage, the TikTok user, known as Charlie, claims he decided to show the footage to the men to see if they realised what they had done was wrong.

He said: “I guess these men felt like they could speak freely around me, say whatever was on their mind.

“And at first, I wasn’t even listening to them, but then they started saying some wild s***.

“After I finished recording, you know what I’m saying, I played it out loud so they could hear it. I was like, ‘Y’all are nasty as f**k, man,’” he says. “I got mad, because she didn’t even know what was going on.

Charlie said in a comment that the men looked “scared and dumbfounded” when they were presented with the footage because “they knew they were dead wrong”.

He added that he got the men to leave the gym and didn’t tell the young woman what had happened because he didn’t want her to feel embarrassed or uncomfortable.

The video has had over 1.8 million views and has had a number of comments from women who had experienced similar issues when exercising.

One commented: “Men violate us every day. Thank you for doing what was right.”

Another said: “I appreciate that you said something.”

A third said: “This is why I don’t feel safe in gyms”.

Becky Zirlen, director of public relations for Planet Fitness, told the Daily Dot in a statement that the franchise owner revoked the men’s memberships.

She said: “As home of the Judgement Free Zone, the safety and privacy of our members and employees is our top priority, and we take this incident extremely seriously.”

If you want to take a look at the incident yourself, you can do so here.