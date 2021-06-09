A Gay conservative man was schooled after showing a limited understanding about Pride month and why it is celebrated.

Posting on TikTok, Toby Duff sparked a backlash after he said he didn’t understand why Pride month was “a thing”.

“As a gay man I’ve never understood why Pride month was ‘a thing’” he said.

“Instead of Pride Month, we should have a day — if that. I believe veterans and those that have served our country should have a month-long celebration,” he added, and said while rights were important they had been achieved meaning there was no need to “celebrate” sexuality.

Responding to his video, people were baffled by his complacency. Many pointed out that veterans benefit from Military Appreciation Month in May, while others said he should have done his research:

And a TikTok user called John Blake (@blackfluidpoet) was quick to put him in his place. He said: “It’s because you don’t know the history or choose to ignore it.

“I was alive in the 80’s when our government was dragging their arses about AIDS because there really weren’t that many gay people to be worried about.

“Many Americans had to come out in order for the country to recognise just how many people in this country were actually queer.

“They came out and lost their jobs, they came out and lost their families, they came out and lost their homes.

“You weren’t here for the bashings and the beatings. You wouldn’t even be making a video if it wasn’t for them.”

Responding to his epic takedown of Duff, which was preceded by the TikTok user laying out educational books about the LGBTQ movement including Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde and Unapologetic: A Black, Queer, and Feminist Mandate for Radical Movements by Charlene A. Carruthers, people praised him:

Perhaps Duff will read a few books next time he wants to share his views online.