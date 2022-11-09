Mom faces backlash for bringing son to Hooters for his birthday

A mom on TikTok is facing backlash for bringing her five-year-old son to Hooters for his birthday.

In a video posted to the platform, user darbyallison19 showed her young son being serenaded by Hooters' waitresses in honor of his birthday.

Using cups and serving platters, the waitresses had the young boy pretend to be an Owl, the restaurant chain's mascot.

The waitresses surrounded and began performing the Hooters' birthday chant. As they did, the little boy stood on his chair and flapped his pretend wings.

By the end of the song, the entire restaurant cheered for the five-year-old's birthday.

Despite the boy's big smile, users believed the restaurant chain was an inappropriate location for the child's birthday.

"Who brings a child to Hooters? I’m not American, and I really don’t understand the whole Hooters thing," a commenter wrote.



"Seems more like the dad’s birthday rather than the kid’s," another person commented.

"Why did they go here though?" Another TikTok user inquired.

Hooters is considered a controversial restaurant because it markets itself on sex appeal. Waitresses, known as "Hooters' girls" are known for wearing low-cut tops and body-hugging shorts.

The combination of Hooters girls with the young boy caused a stir on TikTok, with seven million people viewing Darby Allison's video.

Despite some negative comments, other people defended the parents' choice in bringing their son to Hooters, citing his excited face.

"That smile on his face is priceless!" A person wrote.

"This is so adorable. A memory he will never forget," another commenter said.

