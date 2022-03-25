An adorable video of an older man reacting to Tractor Supply sending him free merchandise went viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.

The heartwarming video was posted by Circle S Farms, a family-owned soybean, corn, sunflower, and pumpkin farm in Ohio. The account often posts high-quality videos of the farming process and highlights the joys of being a farmer.

Back in November, the family posted a video of their 93-year-old grandfather getting in a combine harvester, something he had not done in a while. In the video, the grandchildren and son of the man help him into the combine, all while the 93-year-old sports a Tractor Supply hat.

After the video went viral with over 5 million views, Tractor Supply reached out looking to send the older man a new hat which the family recorded.

"Tractor Supply saw you had this hat on, so they contacted Caleb and they sent you some free stuff," one family member tells the grandfather.

The older man's face lights up, "Oh, they did?" he says excitedly. "How bout that!"

@circlesfarm Thanks @TractorSupply for making Grandpa’s day, we appreciate you!





The 93-year-old man humbly accepts the gift as he admires a box of new Tractor Supply hats.

"Hey, look at that," he says. After putting on one of the hats he reads a note from the company and says "that's really nice."

Commenters were charmed by the older man's soft-spoken demeanor and modest response to the major company sending him a gift. Many noted the man's catchphrase, 'how about that'.

"How about that, love humble people," one user commented.

"It's the 'how bout that' for me 🥺" another user said.

"Ok but why am I about to cry 😅," a commenter wrote.

"Thank you for sharing such a special moment! Your harvest video touched all of us. We're honored to know your grandfather wears a Tractor Supply hat," Tractor Supply commented.

One of the joys of TikTok is users' ability to share meaningful experiences from any age. Recently an 80-year-old man shared his experience using an Amazon Alexa for the first time, which similarly left viewers joyful.

