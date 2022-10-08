A man resigned from his job in the most iconic way possible - via a two-word long resignation letter.

Posting on TikTok, the Australian man named Kenny who works (or worked) at retailer Woolworths showed a clip of him printing off the letter, which simply said: "bye lol".

In previous videos posted on the platform, Kenny had detailed frustrations with his job role, claiming he had to clean up vomit after a child chundered in the shop, and that customers had been rude to him so it is no wonder he reached the end of his tether.

And commenting on the video, people thought it was a power move:

"Absolute beauty right here," one said.

"I'm doing this," another pledged.

A third said: "I was still finding words for my resignation, but I think this will do short and sweet".

And a fourth said: "Pure class".

Sometimes the most succinct messages are really the most clear.

indy100 has contacted Woolworths to comment on this story.

