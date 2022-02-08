It was only a matter of time before the "which ____ character are you" Instagram filter moved to TikTok but users aren't utilizing the filters the same way.



Rather than use the "Which Disney character are you?" effect to figure out which Disney character suits them best, users will play 'smash or pass' with it.



Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

When the trend first emerged, people questioned if it was appropriate to play the innuendo game. But if TikTok is known for one thing it's dark humor so it seems everyone got over that fairly quickly and incorporated it into the joke.

TikTok user @atribecalleddes started her 'smash or pass' video by saying, "the fact that y'all are really out here doing smash or pass with Disney characters, what is wrong with y'all... Anyway, let's see who I get."

This was a rollercoaster of emotions for me tbh

@atribecalleddes This was a rollercoaster of emotions for me tbh





This was a rollercoaster of emotions for me tbh

Des's video has over 7 million views and one million likes. Users are getting a kick out of the trend with some general consensus on the attractive Disney characters such as Lightning McQueen from Cars, Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid, and more.

Some may find the trend crude but there are boundaries. People have an unwritten rule to 'pass' characters who are obviously underage like JackJack from The Incredibles or Nemo from Finding Nemo.













KUZCOOOOOO BOOM BABY





@faithhousley KUZCOOOOOO BOOM BABY

KUZCOOOOOO BOOM BABY





You can find more videos when searching the "Disney characters" filter on TikTok.

Don't worry for anyone concerned the videos are mostly a joke.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





