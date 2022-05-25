People say that the bond between a mother and a daughter is unmatched. And for one mother and daughter, they share everything, including the daughter’s husband.

Madi Brooks, who goes by @madibrooks567 on TikTok went viral for making this revelation about her swinger lifestyle.

Despite Madi being married, she and her mother both swing and will often switch partners at events.

"Me and my mom are both swingers and it’s great, you know why? Because when I’m not in the mood I can just let my husband have her,” she said in a since deleted video before she added, “Yeah, I’m that kind of wife."

The video, which amassed 7.9 million views at the time of writing left thousands of people intrigued to find out more about the situation in the comments.

“How did that conversation ever initiate,” someone, evidently curious, asked.



Madi continued on to say in another video that she allows her husband to “have” her mum a few times a week. If her husband isn’t satisfied by the experience, then she’ll sometimes let her sister play with him as well.

“You wanna know how I keep my man happy? I let him play with my sister," she said.

But not everyone is on board with their chosen lifestyle.

“Some things are just not meant to be posted on the internet,” someone wrote.

“You owe me money for crutches. I broke my ankle running to these comments,” someone else joked.

Someone else believed this was Jerry Springer inspired and wrote, “Swingers is one thing, but this is a whole other Jerry Springer Show.”

Swinging culture is based around the idea of polyamorous relationships, although it mainly focused on sex instead of long term relationships.

Overall, polyamory has been around as long as people have.

In ancient Egypt, men had the right to marry as many women as they wanted - or rather could afford.

indy100 reached out to Madi for comment.