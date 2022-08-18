A so-called time traveller has given out a handful of ominous predictions online, including when the Queen will die.

The unnamed user posting under the TikTok username @timetraveller_2082 said the monarch's life would end this year, along with a string of other unfortunate events over the next 23 years.

In the viral video, they wrote: "I am a real time traveller. In 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake. In 2030 GTA 7 is released.

"Queen Elizabeth went in 2022, October 4. In 2046, Niagara Falls has a huge blockage, and water levels start to rise. Be warned."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter







@timetraveler_2082 BE WARNED #timetravel #lookout #fyp #LiveForTheChallenge #foryou #queen





Hilariously, fellow TikTok users turned the attention to their priorities in life, including whether Tottenham would win the trophy. To The mysterious "time traveller" revealed: "In 4 years yes! Then get bankrupt in 2030."

Another joked: "Go find me in the future and lmk how i’m doing".



In a separate clip, they made more brow-raising claims, saying that someone will go to space "with a fox" in 2025.

They continued: "All technology is gonna' be hacked for 24 hours and won't be able to use your mobile phones in 2024."

The random predictions come after a woman accurately predicted 10 major events of 2022, including new albums from Harry Styles and Beyonce, Rihanna falling pregnant and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcoming a baby.

Hannah has 18 more predictions yet to come true in 2022, including Queen Elizabeth dying, Kendall Jenner getting engaged and Hailey Bieber falling pregnant.



She has also predicted a One Direction reunion, Taylor Swift announcing she is engaged or married, Billie Eilish revealing she is bisexual and 6ix9ine dying.

She said: "I still think all of my predictions will come true, but maybe I was off a bit on the timing and some will happen in the next few years rather than this year.

"I predicted The Bachelor would have a fully gay series of only LGBTQ+ contestants, and I think that will happen, but not this year."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.