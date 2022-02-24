A TikTok user shared a video of himself claiming he changed his Tinder location to Ukraine in order to match with “hotties that need a green card.”

The disturbing video comes amid President Vladimir Putin officially declaring war on Ukraine on Thursday, leaving dozens of people dead.

The TikTok, uploaded by @justpadetwitch was posted on February 21 and is set to DJ Khaled’s “Major Bag Alert."

The ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine finally came to a devastating jolt when Russia launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine by land, sea, and air yesterday.

Russian forces have also reportedly attempted to take control of Ukraine’s Serpent Island, which is less than 30 miles from Nato member Romania.

They've since seized control of the infamous Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which the Ukrainian president described as “a declaration of war against the whole of Europe”.

Since then, many people have resorted to TikTok to share their disbelief, horror, and concern with the prospect of a global World War.

"Aye I’m all for it, willing to get divorced multiple times GREEN CARDS FOR ALL," joked one TikTok user.

"wait does that actually work," said another person, while another person commented, "yoo this dude genius."

The man who posted the TikTok has also received backlash from his video.

“Too soon,” wrote one person.



“Do u actually think you should be joking about stuff like that?” another person questioned.

Since posting, the TikTok user has addressed the recent news in a comment, writing: "This didn’t age well guys 🤷🏻♂️much love to the people in the affected areas. These are just jokes but I would love peace 🇺🇦❤️"

