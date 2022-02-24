Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine after announcing a “special military operation” in the east of the country during a televised address on Thursday. The Russian leader warned other countries not to respond, saying "if you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.

Explosions were reported in the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and the capital. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had "declared war" on the region.

Zelensky announced that martial law was now being imposed across all of Ukraine.

"No panic. We're strong. We're ready for anything. We'll defeat everyone because we are Ukraine," the Ukrainian leader said in a video statement.

To support Ukraine, Olesya Khromeychuk, historian, author and director of the Ukrainian Institute London advises people to: "Stay informed and inform others, join demos and write to your MPs, donate to humanitarian aid charities and the Ukrainian army.

She also added to stick with reputable sources to avoid the spread of misinformation.

What was once a platform that shared light-hearted content about the rumours of war, has now transformed into firsthand footage from devastated Ukrainian citizens.

















@martavasyuta Spread awareness and support Ukraine🇺🇦🙏🏽 #ukraine









@cambridgeuniversity #CambridgeUniversity #Opinion from Dr Rory Finnin, associate professor of Ukrainian Studies, on situation in #Ukraine

@philipdefranco Russia Has Ordered Troops Into Eastern Ukraine #ukraine #geopolitics #russia









Boris Johnson is leading a crisis meeting of senior ministers and officials to consider how to respond to Putin’s military action against Ukraine.

Junior UK foreign minister James Cleverly is bringing forward an unprecedented and coordinated sanctions package that starts today. More will be announced in the coming days.

He told Sky News, they would be the most severe sanctions Russia has ever seen. Cleverly also told BBC Breakfast that Ukrainians "should know that the UK stands with them".

He said the UK would be providing "direct assistance" to Ukraine in the defence of their country.

"This has long been planned by Vladimir Putin. This is an invasion and it is completely unprovoked and unjustified."





