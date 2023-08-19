8 of the most bizarre 'My Strange Addiction' episodes

The world is home to some uniquely bizarre behaviours and habits that are sometimes dangerous or even life-threatening. Enter, TLC's My Strange Addiction.

The American show premiered back in 2010 and has been going strong ever since, with its extreme obsessions with random objects, food and alternative lifestyles.

From being an adult baby to eating cat hair to being in a long-term relationship with a car, here are eight of our all-time favourites – for all of the wrong reasons:

Obsessed with sniffing tuna

Tuna-loving man Tyler confessed to being addicted to the tinned fish, sniffing and drinking the brine at every given opportunity.

He even demonstrated to his date how he sometimes uses it as an aftershave on his neck.

Adult baby who still wears nappies and sleeps in a cot

Riley from Buffalo, lives her life as a full-grown baby. She wears nappies, sleeps in a cot with a dummy and plays with teddies.

"It helps me wash away the stress of the big, tough world," she said.

Man romantically involved with his car

Nathanial got candid about his romantic relationship with his "handsome man," AKA Chase the car.

He told TLC it was "love at first sight," after seeing the car's "body, his interior and everything just together that seemed to fit."

Addicted to eating dirty nappies

Keyshia from Queens, who was expecting her first child, opened up about one very unique obsession: chewing dirty nappies.

"It has to have pee in it," she said. "The heavier ones that have more pee, smell better."

Woman who licks cats

Lisa candidly shared how she was addicted to "eating cat hair."

She described the sensation as "relaxing" and "comforting," before comparing the texture to "cotton candy".

Obsessed with bee stings

Margaret can't get enough of stinging herself with bees all over her body, with 15-20 stings in her left hip during one single sitting.

Sexually attracted to balloons

Julius opened up to My Strange Addiction about his love for balloons, which he described as "beautiful, soft, smooth, delicate".

He acknowledged that while he is aware they are not alive, that his love for them brings them alive.

Eating sand 'for the crunch'

Brea's favourite snack is sand...

She likes to season her food with grains but her favourite combination is chewing gum mixed with sand.

