Man addicted to sniffing tuna says it's ruining his love life

A man's obsession with smelling and drinking the brine out of tuna tins is ruining his love life.

In an episode of My Strangest Addiction: Still Addicted? on TLC, 'Tuna Tyler' confessed to consuming 15 tins of the fish each week.

"My name is Tyler, I'm from Lawrence, Kansas, which is the middle of nowhere. It's farms and country stuff. It's very, very quiet - life in Lawrence is very boring," he said before the camera crew transitioned to a shot of him sitting in a coffee shop, taking a big sniff out of a tuna tin.

"Nice way to start the day," he told the confused waitress. "I love smelling tuna every day, all the time, all day, all night, any day."

He continued: "They call me Tuna Tyler, and I'm addicted to smelling tuna. When people see me smelling tuna out in public, you know, they might think it's a little bit different for sure.

"It might look weird to other people - but, to me, I think it's perfectly fine."





In a separate clip uploaded to the official TLC TikTok account, Tyler is on a date where he opens up about his obsession.

The woman asks him what he's doing as he reaches into his pocket.

"I always keep a can of tuna on me," Tyler candidly shares. "Thing is I actually have an addiction and that’s why I wanted to tell you. I hope you don’t judge me, but I have an addiction to smelling tuna."

"Do we have to open that right now?" the woman responds, to which Tyler says, "Yes."





