Even on the weekend, there's a new word to solve in the world's favourite puzzle game, Wordle - and today's answer is a toughie that may put your streak at risk.

If you're having a crack at the daily challenge for the first time, the rules are easy to follow.

Players have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

If you don't want to risk losing your streak and before we reveal all, here's a hint: adhesive

The answer for today is "EPOXY", any of a class of adhesives, plastics, or other materials that are polymers of epoxides.





Did you guess today's Wordle answer correctly? Wordle

Didn't guess today's word? Not to worry, tomorrow is a new day, meaning a new Wordle puzzle to solve!

