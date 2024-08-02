Tom Cruise 'set to play a part in the Olympics' in most unique way

Tom Cruise is rumoured to perform an "epic stunt" at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, according to reports.

The Olympic flag will be handed over to Los Angeles when the prestigious sporting event comes to a close on 11 August. LA marks the next host of the Olympics in four years' time.

According to TMZ, Cruise is set to rappel down from the Stade de France before landing on the stadium field to carry the Olympic flag.

The outlet also reported that the closing ceremony will feature a two-minute pre-recorded clip of Cruise and his journey from LA to France with the flag.

While speculation details are sparse, a source told Deadline to "expect a major Hollywood production".

Cruise was spotted in the Paris Olympic crowd alongside a host of fellow celebrities including Ariana Grande, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, so we'll have to wait until the closing ceremony to find out what's in store.

The actor is famed for performing his own stunts, with Rob Lowe taking a trip down memory lane and recalling a time Cruise knocked him out.

"He’s so competitive that we used to box in the hallway of the hotel we were staying during Outsiders," Lowe recalled.

"So much testosterone. We’re 18-year-old guys stuck on location. So we would wear headgear and we’d have mouthpieces in, but we would legitimately spar."

The former Parks And Recreation star said he had "pipe cleaner" arms in comparison to Cruise being "jacked".

"Tom is like, this beast," he said on the episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "But I hit him real clean and I rang his bell. And the next thing I knew, I woke up and I was coming to on the floor. He’d, like, completely knocked me out."

