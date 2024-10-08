Molly Mae once accused Tommy Fury of cheating which resulted in an explosive argument while on holiday.

In August, Molly-Mae and Tommy, who first met on the reality show Love Island, announced their shock split after five years together.

In his upcoming memoir Lightning Can Strike Twice, the boxer has spoken about their relationship and detailed how his shady behaviour led the influencer to believe he was being unfaithful.

Tommy pretended the pair were invited to a brand trip thrown by Net-a-Porter, and Molly Mae's manager Fran played along.

The pair were in Ibiza when Molly Mae asked Tommy if she could look at the photos they had taken on his phone to which he "immediately panicked".

He made a "lame excuse" that he was in the middle of arguing with his dad about a fight contract, which led Molly Mae to believe he had been messaging another girl.

"She thought I might be messaging another girl. I was fuming. I couldn't believe she would think that, but I also reminded myself that I was acting shifty, so it was fair enough," he wrote in the book.

Unknown to Molly Mae, Tommy had planned an elaborate proposal. The pair were 10 minutes away from the destination and "were in the middle of this blazing row".

The driver took the pair to the spot where Tommy jumped out of the car, leading a tearful Molly Mae to think he had abandoned her.

It comes after the pair announced their split in August, sending infidelity speculation spiralling online. During their relationship, they had their daughter Bambi in January 2023 and got engaged six months later.

Ahead of the release of his autobiography, Tommy wrote: "All the allegations that were made of me recently are completely false. The truth will come out in time and when it does, I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words. The whole world will I reckon."

