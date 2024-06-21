Travis Scott makes two word remark following his arrest

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested on Thursday (20 June) in Miami for disorderly intoxication.

Ten police officers were reportedly called to the marina shortly before 1am in response to "a disturbance" with people "fighting". When they arrived at the scene, they found the 'Sicko Mode' rapper "yelling" at people.

They arrested Scott for disorderly intoxication and trespassing at the marina. Police could sense "a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant's breath".

When officers asked him whether he'd been drinking, he replied: "It's Miami."

Later that afternoon, Scott turned to X/Twitter where he simply penned: "Lol".

A few hours later, he returned to the platform to promote an upcoming show: "6 days to circus Maximus tour. For the record I’m going. Ham."

Scott's lawyer Bradford Cohen told the Daily Mail that he was "briefly detained due to a misunderstanding".

"There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution," he added.

A source claimed it was a verbal fight, and "there was no physical altercation with anyone".

"This was a rowdy party and Travis was already bailed out for a few hundred dollars. He is already home," they said, adding that there was "no further action" to be taken over the "minor incident."

The rapper, real name Jacques Bermon Webster II, has four number-one hits on the US charts. He has two children alongside his ex-partner Kylie Jenner.

