Man becomes ‘world’s first trillionaire’ after bank glitch gave him billions

A cryptocurrency investor was temporarily made the world’s first trillionaire - after a glitch on the exchange platform he was using listed him as having a 13-figure net worth.

One morning, Chris Williamson, from the US state of Georgia, decided to check in on some of his investments and discovered the balance was listed as $1 trillion.

He was natural shocked, given he’d only put $20 into his account a few days prior. In an interview with Fox 5 Atlanta, Williamson divulged some of the details about this trillion-dollar discovery.

“I’m waking up, and I was like, ‘no, I’m sleeping,’” he begins with a chuckle. “I looked at it again, and at that point, I fall out of my bed literally, and I run to my desk, and I’m logging into the Coinbase app and stuff, and I’m talking to my friends, got him on the phone, and I’m like ‘dude you need to help me figure out how to sell this now,’” he continued.

He then says that his friend told him something was wrong with that amount of money.

Eventually, Williamson realizes that the Rocket Bunny currency wasn’t popping up as the same amount when he tried to move it to another platform, so he then decided to reach out to Coinbase support to report the issue glitch in the system.

Williamson took to Twitter to showcase his (very temporary) fortune.

As Coinbase continued to investigate the issue, and as he waited for more details, Chris thought that the amount of money in his account would go down, but it actually increased over the following days.

Williamson still had hope that he would actually become the world's first trillionaire and he even tweeted at Tesla owner and billionaire Elon Musk for some advice on his situation in the hopes that Musk could confirm this “newfound” fortune.

Coinbase later sent a message to explain the situation: “Thank you for your patience here! Our team has applied an update which should fix this display error for the Rocket Bunny in your Coinbase Wallet. If this did not fix the issue for you, please let us know, and we’d be more than happy to continue troubleshooting.”

But Williamson’s account still appeared to show copious amounts of money, to which he jokingly said, “That looks fixed to me! Can I get one of those big checks like Publishers Clearing House used to show on those TV commercials? I will act surprised and everything! @RocketBunny2021 - Thank you for making me rich. I knew it wasn’t a glitch!”

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

Indy100 spoke to a Coinbase representative about the situation to which they confirmed” was a display error on our Coinbase Wallet product” and is now fixed.