We love a good UFO story here at indy100, and there’s a new video which has got people questioning what is real.

Footage some are claiming to show a flying object with the letters “TRUFF” written on it zoom past the window of a plane has gone viral online.

TikTok users have been sharing the video and it’s racked up millions of views, intriguing UFO enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists everywhere.

It’s not clear when it was first uploaded, but the clip has raised eyebrows across the world.

The strange footage has sparked all kinds of theories, but it looks like there’s a very clear explanation for it.

Truff is the name of a sauce brand, which has been known for its unusual marketing ploys over recent times. The brand’s official account also posted the video.

“The video shared with the claim that the UFO was seen is an advertisement for the sauce brand called Truff,” one social media user wrote.

Another even went as far as saying: “Whomever is doing your marketing needs a raise! Great stuff. Never heard of the sauce, now [it’s] on my shopping list!”

UFO stories have been everywhere in 2023. One of the most compelling stories of the year so far came when a model shared what some are describing on social media as the 'best UFO footage ever' after spotting something strange during a flight.

Valentina Rueda Velez, a Colombian model who goes by the username @Valentinarueda.v on Instagram, shared a clip during a recent journey on a private plane.

